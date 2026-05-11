Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixture, dates, kick-off times

Algeria 2026 World Cup TV Schedule

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Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

Algeria's 2026 World Cup Campaign

Twelve years after their unforgettable run to the last 16 in Brazil where they took eventual champions Germany to the absolute brink in extra time, Algeria are finally back on football's biggest stage. The Fennec Foxes are entering a promising new era, seamlessly blending the veteran leadership of mainstays like Riyad Mahrez with a dynamic, highly technical new generation. For the passionate Algerian fanbase, this return to the World Cup is more than just a qualification; it is the culmination of a massive transitional period aimed at reclaiming their status as one of Africa's premier footballing heavyweights.

Their journey to North America was defined by an impressive and largely dominant qualifying campaign. Securing their berth in comfortable fashion, Les Verts finished their African preliminary group with eight victories, one draw, and just a single defeat. The undisputed driving force behind this run was Wolfsburg forward Mohamed Amoura, whose blistering form yielded a staggering 10 goals during qualification, making him the top scorer in the African preliminaries. Under the guidance of Bosnian manager Vladimir Petković, who took the reins in early 2024, Algeria navigated the qualifiers with a renewed sense of purpose and resilience.

Tactically, Petković, who brings valuable World Cup pedigree from his time managing Switzerland at the 2018 tournament, has implemented a system heavily reliant on possession and dictating the tempo of the match. Recognizing the sheer technical proficiency of players like Amine Gouiri, Rayan Aït-Nouri, and Farès Chaïbi, Petković prefers a setup that breeds control and starves the opposition of the ball. While his approach has been highly effective in securing results, it will be thoroughly tested on the global stage. The manager will need to ensure his possession-based system translates into decisive attacking penetration, avoiding the trap of becoming too slow or ponderous when attempting to break down the resilient, world-class defenses they are guaranteed to face in Group J.