How to buy Algeria World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Algeria may be making its fifth appearance at the World Cup in the summer, but this will be its first campaign for twelve years, and the nation's fans cannot wait to see their beloved greens in global action. Tickets are in high demand, especially as they are set to take on the current World champions.

Can the Desert Warriors make it out of their group once again? You could be there in person to help them succeed. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Algeria's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Tuesday, June 16 Algeria vs Argentina (8pm) Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Tickets Monday, June 22 Algeria vs Jordan (8pm) Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara) Tickets Saturday, June 27 Algeria vs Austria (9pm) Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Tickets

Although Algeria took a lead against Belgium in their group opener back in 2014, the Red Devils came roaring back, grabbing two late goals and the win. The green machine would react positively, though, putting four past South Korea to get their campaign back on track on Brazilian soil. They wrapped up their group schedule with a 1-1 draw with Russia, which proved enough to see them finish second in the standings.

You have to go back to 1982 and Algeria’s debut World Cup campaign for the last and only time they’ve managed to secure a victory in their tournament opener. Amazingly they beat [West] Germany that year. They face another huge test this time around, as they kick off their 2026 schedule against the reigning World Cup kings, Argentina.

An easier task awaits in Santa Clara during the second round of group games. Jordan are making their World Cup debut and are ranked 30+ spots lower than Algeria in the FIFA standings. However, Jordan recorded some impressive performances at the recent FIFA Arab Cup and can’t be dismissed too lightly.

Algeria return to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for their last group encounter against Austria. Das Team return to the global tournament for the first time since 1998, but you have to go back further and 1982 for the last time they were seen during the knockout stages of the tournament. Algeria will have to beware of Austrian marksman, Marko Arnautovic, who was one of the hottest strikers during the UEFA World Cup qualifying phase, bagging 8 goals in total.

What to expect from Algeria in the World Cup 2026?

Former Swiss boss, Vladimir Petkovic, who has been in the Algerian hotseat since February 2024, fortunately has a couple of experienced heads in the Desert Warriors' squad who he hopes will help guide the team through a tricky group. Former Leicester and Man City star, Riyad Mahrez, who now plies his trade with Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League may be 34 years of age, but he's still a vital cog in the machinery. Another Algerian with a 100+ caps is defensive stalwart Aissa Mandi. The Lille centre-back was one of only two players to play all ten of Algeria's World Cup qualifiers.

Aside from a shock home loss to Guinea and a goalless draw against the same team on the road, it was pretty much plain sailing for Petkovic’s posse during qualifying. They won all their other eight matches and finished seven points clear of their closest group rivals.

Algeria’s previous best World Cup performance came in 2014, the last time they qualified for the global soccer gathering. At the fourth time of asking they managed to progress to the knockouts. Despite a nerve-wracking Round of 16 encounter with Germany which went to the wire, Algeria ran out of gas in extra-time and the multiple World Cup champs marched on and on and on, eventually lifting the trophy aloft for a fourth time.

How to buy Algeria World Cup 2026 tickets?

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Algeria, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Algeria World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Algeria matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Algeria World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Algeria's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Algeria World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Algeria matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: