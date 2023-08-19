Alexis Mac Allister's worst nightmare! New Liverpool signing shown RED CARD on Anfield debut for studs-up challenge on Bournemouth's Ryan Christie

Alexis Mac Allister was sent off on his home debut for Liverpool after catching Bournemouth's Ryan Christie with a high, studs-up tackle.

  • Mac Allister sent off on home debut
  • Controversial red on 58 minutes
  • VAR chooses not to intervene

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup winner was stunned to see referee Thomas Bramall produce a red for the challenge. There was little reaction from Bournemouth players to the incident, but VAR chose not to intervene to reverse the decision, leaving Liverpool a man short for the remainder of the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was another incident in an eventful home league opener for the Reds, who made an erratic start, falling behind after just three minutes before rallying to take a 3-1 lead minutes after Mac Allister's red.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Mac AllisterGetty ImagesMac AllisterGetty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? New signing Wataru Endo took the field to shore up the midfield as Liverpool look to close the game out for their first three points of the season.

