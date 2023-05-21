Would Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrate a goal vs Liverpool? Midfielder talks present & future ahead of hitting free agency

Chris Burton
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has hinted at facing Liverpool again at some point, but says he would never celebrate against them if he were to score.

  • Joined the Reds in 2017
  • Won several major honours
  • Preparing for a new challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international midfielder has previously faced the Reds while on the books of Arsenal, but has spent the last six years at Anfield – becoming a Champions League and Premier League title winner along the way. Oxlade-Chamberlain will be leaving as a free agent when his contract expires this summer, but the 29-year-old has suggested that he will find another club in the English top-flight – allowing him to cross paths with some familiar faces at some point.

WHAT THEY SAID: Oxlade-Chamberlain has told Liverpool’s official website of his future plans and what would happen if he were to find the target against the Reds with his next employer: “I don't know what happens next. It will be a busy summer chasing after him [his boy] and then seeing what comes next. But yeah, I'm sure I will probably be back here at some point in the difficult away dressing room, against these fans – I've done it before. I'll try to do my best and if I manage to score or anything, I won't be celebrating, I promise you that, because I've got so much respect for everything that I've been through here. But I told Virgil I might actually be able to dribble past him for the first time ever!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Oxlade-Chamberlain has endured his fair share of injury issues while with Liverpool, but he has taken in 146 appearances for the club and scored 18 goals.

WHAT NEXT? Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Naby Keita will also be severing ties with Liverpool this summer, with their Anfield farewells bid during a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa as Jurgen Klopp and the Reds board prepare to reinforce collective ranks during the next transfer window.

