Alex Morgan scores 100th USWNT goal

The U.S. forward netted in the first half against Australia at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, reaching the milestone

Alex Morgan has scored her 100th U.S. women's national team goal, netting in the 14th minute against on Thursday.

Morgan became the seventh USWNT player to hit the mark, and the third youngest.

The 29-year-old forward got on the end of a long ball and bodied off a defender, before cutting onto her right foot and finishing past Lydia Williams in the Aussie goal.

Morgan has joined Tiffeny Milbrett, Carli Lloyd, Michelle Akers, Kristine Lilly, Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach on 100 national team goals.

Only Wambach and Hamm were younger than Morgan when they reached the milestone.

Morgan scored her 100th goal on her 159th national team appearance.

Her first goal came all the way back in 2010 when she netted in a friendly against , scoring three more goals before the end of her first year with the senior side including the winner in a 1-0 result against in a FIFA Women’s World Cup playoff match.

Morgan went on to score twice, once against and once against , in the 2011 World Cup.

She would add a third World Cup goal against in 2015.

Morgan was prolific in 2018, netting 18 times as the USWNT put together a historic year.

Her 100th goal came just 14 minutes in against Australia, with Morgan doing a good bit of the work herself.

The forward fought off a defender on the left sideline after a ball over the top and raced forward 20 yards.

With work still to do, she cut back inside onto her right foot, opening up enough space to let fly, and fired home from just inside the box to put the USA out in front.

Lisa De Vanna’s confident strike for the Matildas pulled the visiting side back level 14 minutes later, finishing off a lightening counterattack for Australia to make it 1-1.