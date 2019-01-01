Alba forced off with hamstring injury against Borussia Dortmund

The Spain international appeared to have pulled a muscle and was taken off near the end of the first half against the Bundesliga outfit

Jordi Alba has been forced off of 's clash against after suffering an apparent hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old went down just after the half-hour mark at Signal Iduna Park and tried to play on after receiving treatment. Around five minutes later, however, he was signalling to the bench to be substituted.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde called on Sergi Roberto to replace the international, as the absence of summer signing Junior Firpo left them without a recognised left-back in the squad.

More to follow ...