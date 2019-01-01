Alba forced off with hamstring injury against Borussia Dortmund
Getty
Jordi Alba has been forced off of Barcelona's Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund after suffering an apparent hamstring injury.
The 30-year-old went down just after the half-hour mark at Signal Iduna Park and tried to play on after receiving treatment. Around five minutes later, however, he was signalling to the bench to be substituted.
Barca coach Ernesto Valverde called on Sergi Roberto to replace the Spain international, as the absence of summer signing Junior Firpo left them without a recognised left-back in the squad.
More to follow ...