How to get Al-Shamal vs Al Ittihad tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Shamal host Al Ittihad Club at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Monday, September 14, with kick-off set for 7pm, as both sides open their AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27 campaigns.

It marks a historic night for the Qatari side, who make their continental debut after finishing runners-up in the Qatar Stars League last season. Al Ittihad, one of Saudi Arabia's leading clubs, arrive as familiar continental operators looking to start strongly.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your seat for this AFC Champions League Elite opener, including where to buy and how much tickets cost.

When is Al-Shamal vs Al Ittihad AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al-Shamal vs Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 1 14 Sept 2026 - 12:00

Where to buy Al Shamal vs Al Ittihad tickets?

Tickets for Al Shamal vs Al Ittihad are sold officially through tickets.qsl.qa, the Qatar Stars League's ticketing platform, where fans can select seating at Al Bayt Stadium directly for the fixture.

If listings on the official site are sold out, GrintaHub is your way to go. The platform lets fans choose their preferred number of tickets and pick a seating category directly from an interactive map of Al Bayt Stadium, offering flexibility across four categories for supporters still looking to secure a seat.

How much are Al Shamal vs Al Ittihad tickets?

Tickets on tickets.qsl.qa, the official platform, typically start from around QAR 30-50 for general admission, with prices rising through the premium and VIP categories depending on where you're seated at Al Bayt Stadium.

On the secondary market, GrintaHub tickets typically start from around SAR 100-150 for Category 3, climbing through CAT 2, CAT 1 and VIP for fans wanting a better view of the action.

Al-Shamal vs Al Ittihad AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al-Shamal vs Al Ittihad Form

Al-Shamal have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five Stars League matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Al-Wakrah, while their best result in this run was a 4-2 win over Al-Shahaniya. The sole defeat came against Al-Sadd, where they lost 3-2. Across the five matches, Al-Shamal scored 13 goals and conceded 10.

Al Ittihad have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-3 win at Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Pro League, following a 2-1 victory over Al Nassr. The only match without a win in this run was a goalless draw against Al Fateh. Ittihad have scored nine goals and conceded four across these five fixtures.

Al-Shamal vs Al Ittihad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al-Shamal and Al Ittihad from recent meetings. This fixture may represent a first encounter or one without documented recent history between the two clubs.



