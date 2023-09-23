WATCH: Not friends anymore! Al-Nassr's Sadio Mane trolls ex-Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino as he jumps Al-Ahli star's back during goal celebration

Sadio Mane jokingly jumped on Roberto Firmino's back after Al-Nassr scored against Al-Ahli, calling back to their time together at Liverpool.

Anderson Talisca scores beauty for Al-Nassr

Mane runs to celebrate with Brazilian

Playfully jumps on former Liverpool team-mate

WHAT HAPPENED? In a high-scoring affair that Al-Nassr ended up winning 4-3 courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace, Firmino was forced to watch on as Al-Nassr celebrated an Anderson Talisca goal. Mane, with whom the forward spent six seasons at Liverpool with, spotted him en route to the celebrations and decided to have a little joke with the Brazilian, jumping on his former team-mate's back (0:32 in the video below). Firmino didn't appear to appreciate the joke, turning away from Mane to brush him off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two veteran forwards formed two thirds of one of European football's most deadly trios alongside Mohamed Salah, combining excellently for Liverpool over a five-year period. Before the Senegalese international left for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, the trio scored a ridiculous 338 goals between them.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? His side are on a great run of form having won each of their last seven games in all competitions and they'll look to keep that going away to Ohod in a King Cup of Champions last-16 tie on Monday.