Together again? Al-Ittihad keen to reunite Sergio Ramos with former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema after PSG exit

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have reportedly ramped up their interest in former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Ittihad are keen to add a defender to the ranks before the transfer window closes on September 7 and are ready to move for Ramos after missing out on Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe, according to Foot Mercato. Such a move would see Ramos line up alongside former Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema once again following his transfer from Los Blancos earlier this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain but does have other options to consider. Turkish sides Besiktas and Galatasaray also want to land the centre-back. Ramos may have to move quickly if he does want to head to the Turkish Super Lig as Besiktas's offer, worth over €8 million ($9m/£7m) a year, is due to expire on Monday.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Ittihad are due to return to action in the Saudi Pro League on September 14 against Al-Akhdoud.