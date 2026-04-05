Al-Ittihad Jeddah are preparing an unexpected surprise for Al-Nusairi

Saudi club Al-Ittihad are preparing an unexpected surprise for their Moroccan star Youssef En-Nesyri.

El-Nesyri joined Al-Ittihad during the last winter transfer window, arriving from Fenerbahçe to replace Karim Benzema, who moved to Al-Hilal.

El Nesyri has played 10 matches for Al-Ittihad in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

The newspaper "Okaz" reported that Al-Ittihad are considering selling El-Nesyri, despite his contract running until 2028.

It added: “Youssef El-Nassiri’s form has not convinced Al-Ittihad officials, and so the club is planning to sign a top-class striker to replace the Moroccan player.”

Al-Ittihad Jeddah currently sit sixth in the Saudi Roshen League table, with 45 points.

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