'I serve Ajax' - Ten Hag tight lipped on Manchester United talk ahead of Dutch Cup final

Erik ten Hag says he has remained silent about negotiations with Manchester United because he wants to focus on finishing the season with Ajax.

The Dutch coach is in advanced talks with the Old Trafford side and looks set to take over as head coach this summer.

Ten Hag's current side are still fighting for the domestic double, as the Eredivisie leaders take on PSV in the KNVB Beker final on Sunday.

What has Ten Hag said?

Ten Hag was quizzed about his silence on the reports suggesting he will soon be appointed as Man Utd coach on Friday.

The 52-year-old told reporters: “Because I serve Ajax. We need to win the two remaining trophies. I want to have my full attention on that."

He added: "I will keep quiet about the rumours, because this phase of the season is what it is all about at Ajax. We fought hard to get here and now we have to finish it. That's what we play for on Sunday."

Tadic wants Ten Hag to stay

Ajax captain Dusan Tadic is hopeful that Ten Hag could be persuaded to stay in Amsterdam for at least another season.

Asked for his take on the uncertainty about his coach's future, Tadic hailed him as one of the best in the game.

“I hope Ten Hag stays, he is a great trainer. One of the best in the world," said Tadic. "He is so well aware of our opponents and always knows exactly what a game need."

