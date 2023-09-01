'Abuse of power' - Spain star Aitana Bonmati speaks out against Luis Rubiales after winning UEFA best women’s player award

Aitana Bonmati won the 2022-23 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award and made the most of her acceptance speech to criticise Luis Rubiales.

The Spanish Football Federation president has been in the eye of a storm since he grabbed and kissed Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the awards ceremony of the FIFA Women's World Cup final in which his country beat England 1-0 to lift their maiden global crown.

Although he remains defiant that his actions were consensual, Hermoso insists that she did not "enjoy" the kiss and around 81 players have since claimed that they will not play for Spain until Rubiales is dismissed.

Bonmati has become the latest player to hit out at the under-fire president and demanded that the "abuse of power" must be stopped.

“As a society, we cannot allow the abuse of power in a working environment or disrespect,” Bonmatí said on stage as UEFA leaders watched on. “To all women who are suffering the same thing as Jenni, we’re with you.

"Spanish soccer is going through bad moments right now. We won the World Cup, but we’re not talking a lot about that because of some things I rather not ignore," she further added.

England manager, Sarina Wiegman, also spoke about Rubiales and dedicated her Women's Coach of the Year award to the Spain squad in the wake of the scandal.

"There is still a long way to go in women’s football and in society.

“We all know the issues around the Spanish team. It really hurts me as a coach, a mother of two daughters, as a wife and human being," she added.

Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA from all football-related activities for 90 days and disciplinary proceedings opened.