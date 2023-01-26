'Now I'm shooting you!' - Aguero goes to war with Ibrahimovic as he responds to ex-Man Utd star's Argentina trophy dig

Sergio Aguero has responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovich's comments claiming Argentina won't taste success again after their unsavoury behaviour in Qatar.

Argentina provoked opponents throughout

Ibrahimovic criticised nature of win

Aguero reminded Zlatan of his behaviour

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran AC Milan and Sweden forward criticised the "disrespect" of the Albiceleste throughout the 2022 World Cup, claiming that only Lionel Messi will be remembered from the squad that ended up winning the title. Argentina legend Aguero, who was allowed to lift the trophy despite retiring from football in 2021, took to Twitch to defend his nation and remind Ibrahimovic that his actions as a player have been far from perfect.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Let's remember that you also behaved badly, right? I remember that we played against United. I was on the bench. You were provoking, you were talking back," the former Manchester City forward said in response to the ex-Manchester United striker whilst on a stream. "I think that before worrying about Argentina, you should worry about your country, about your players, who aren't even in the last World Cups. They didn't even qualify, but well, I don't know.

"I remember that you fought with [Nicolas] Otamendi in a game between City and United. You argued with Pep Guardiola. I imagine that's why he wanted to sell you from Barcelona. You disrespected my teammates. What's more, maybe you're also talking to me because I was there. I feel like you shot me and now I'm shooting you. We are world champions, Zlatan, and you want to kill yourself. Messi is the best in the world, I'm sorry."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic's claims aren't necessary baseless, given that FIFA have since launched an investigation into Argentina's behaviour in the final against France. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made an inappropriate gesture with the Golden Glove trophy, and led chants mocking the "death" of Kylian Mbappe after the full-time whistle.

WHAT NEXT? While the results from the investigation are yet to be released, Ibrahimovic himself will be working on his recovery from knee surgery undertaken in May of last year, with an approximate return date at Milan set for the end of February.