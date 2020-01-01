Aguero injury fears calmed after cup final knock but Man City won’t take risks with Sane

Pep Guardiola has revealed that his Argentine striker is ready to face Sheffield Wednesday, but a German winger is being eased back into action

Pep Guardiola has calmed any injury fears around Sergio Aguero, with the striker fit enough to face in the , but no risks will be taken with Leroy Sane.

The Blues saw their all-time leading goalscorer pick up a knock during Sunday’s final win over .

Aguero took a blow to his knee which left him bloodied, bruised and hobbling from the field six minutes from time, but he sought to play down the severity of the problem when joining in the post-match celebrations at Wembley.

Guardiola has now confirmed that there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the involvement of the prolific Argentine frontman in upcoming encounters.

City’s boss told reporters when asked for a fitness update ahead of a trip to Hillsborough on Wednesday: “He’s [Aguero] okay for tomorrow.

“[Claudio] Bravo is okay too, he is going to play tomorrow.”

While two experienced figures are ready to face the Owls, Guardiola will not be rushing international winger Sane back into competitive action.

The 24-year-old forward has been eased through his recovery from a serious knee injury and only recently returned to full training.

Sane has figured for City’s U23 side in an effort to get minutes under his belt, but he will play no part in Sheffield.

Guardiola added: “Six months out - it’s a process.

“You feel good but confidence… he’s doing the normal steps to come back.”

With the Carabao Cup having been placed alongside the Community Shield in City’s trophy collection for 2019-20, Guardiola is turning attention towards another that the Blues are looking to successfully defend.

He said of his ambitious squad: “When they win a trophy, they go to take a shower and then they think about the next one.

“It’s so nice what we have done in the last three years [in the League Cup] but tomorrow we have another final.

“Away in the FA Cup is always difficult for how important this competition is but we can go through to the quarter-finals and that is what we have to do. We have to be focused on that.”

City are also chasing down glory this season, but their Premier League crown has slipped and Guardiola concedes that finishing as close to runaway leaders as possible is now the only target to be found in the English top-flight.

He added: “The league is deserved and it is done.

“In other competitions we have won two this season and now we have the cup and the Premier League because we have to improve to finish second and get the most points as possible and then there are two competitions.”