Afcon 2021: Would Egypt winning have been such a bad thing?

Ask any random observer and you are likely to get the same answer: Egypt winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations would have been a travesty.

Indeed, nearly everyone was rooting for Senegal, who secured a penalty shootout success over a Pharaohs side seeking their eighth triumph on the continent.

Social media is never truly the best indicator, but there seemed to be an exasperated resignation when the game entered its final 10 minutes, extra time ensuing…again.

It was not really about another extra 30 minutes, rather the North African side failing to score yet again while remaining in the game, arguably becoming favourites with the game extending that long.

Purists were incandescent, believing the seven-time winners were beneficiaries of a flaw in cup competitions in which you neither need to be the best team to make it deep into a competition nor score bucket loads of goals.

Goals were a rarity for Carlos Queiroz’s side. Egypt netted only four times throughout the month-long finals in Cameroon. Two of those came in the group stage, where they secured a pair of 1-0 victories over Guinea Bissau and Sudan.

Of their seven games in the competition, they failed to score in more than half, firing blanks against Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Senegal.

Of their quartet of goals, only two came from open play — Mohamed Salah’s winner against Guinea Bissau and Trezeguet’s effort from close range in the comeback 2-1 win over Morocco after fine work from the Liverpool man — causing indifference to Egypt’s style throughout the tournament.

The North African side fashioned seven big chances, averaging one per game, a tally that ranked significantly lower among teams that made it that far.

From the outside looking in, you sensed the Pharaohs relished going the distance. There was a feeling Queiroz’s men were comfortable with these long, arduous games leading up to the decider.

The Pharaohs racked up 360 minutes before facing Senegal at the Olembe Stadium. The Lions of Teranga, by contrast, played 270 minutes, excluding the mental stress of navigating not one, but two shootouts like their North African opponents had endured.

In truth, that in itself is to their credit. Regardless of what observers thought of their on-field approach, the mentality of this Pharaohs side ought to be commended.

The heroics of Mohamed Abou Gabal, the stand-in for the incredible Mohamed El Shenawy, should be praised to high heaven.

Article continues below

The Zamalek shot-stopper, who saved five penalties after replacing the injured Al Ahly goalkeeper in the Round of 16, had a greater impact at the finals than talisman Salah—a big deal that was thoroughly unforeseen pre-tournament—with Liverpool’s superstar hamstrung by his coach’s humdrum style.

Of course, the majority of onlookers were having none of that. Despite recognising Gabaski’s brilliance, observers and neutrals fell in love with the idea of a new name on the trophy, an inclination strengthened by Egypt’s modus operandi.

This alternative reality would have been interesting to witness, owing to the Pharaohs’ unusual journey to an eighth crown. However, we will never know.