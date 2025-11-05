adidas reveals 2026 FIFA World Cup Home kits for 22 of its federations, including Argentina, Spain, Germany & more

With the biggest FIFA World Cup in history fast approaching, adidas has taken centre stage by revealing its largest-ever collection of national team home kits, a sweeping celebration of identity, innovation and design. Ahead of the 2026 showpiece event, the brand has crafted 22 bespoke jerseys for its partner federations, each telling a story rooted in heritage while pointing toward a bold new era for the game.

From the traditional sky-blue stripes of Argentina to the reimagined geometry of Germany’s kit and the horizon-inspired tones of Japan’s, every shirt channels the essence of its nation in a fresh, contemporary form. The collection speaks to the evolving language of football design - one that blends nostalgia with modernity, paying homage to past triumphs while embracing the global energy of a new generation of players and fans.

adidas

More than just style statements, these jerseys are built with adidas’ most advanced performance technology to date. Designed to withstand the varied climates across Canada, Mexico and the USA, each shirt incorporates next-generation CLIMACOOL+ materials and body-mapped ventilation zones to keep players cool and composed on football’s biggest stage. Subtle details - from lenticular crests to hidden inscriptions - reward closer inspection, creating a sense of discovery that extends beyond the 90 minutes.

adidas

For adidas, the 2026 collection is not simply a nod to national pride; it’s an invitation to connect. "A national kit is a symbol of togetherness and pride," says Sam Handy, GM of adidas Football. "These designs honour each nation’s roots while celebrating a new era where every fan, everywhere, is part of the story."

adidas

As football prepares to unite continents for the first time in World Cup history, adidas’ latest drop captures that global spirit in fabric form - weaving history, culture and innovation into jerseys that promise to define the next chapter of the beautiful game.

Fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on the new looks, as all new adidas federation Home jerseys will be available to purchase from Thursday, November 6th, 2025.

adidas FIFA World Cup 2026 Home Kits Gallery

