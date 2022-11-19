Acosta admits USMNT have to 'kick Bale around the field' in World Cup opener against Wales

Kellyn Acosta has revealed that the USMNT will have to "kick Gareth Bale all over the field" in order to stop him in their World Cup clash next week.

Bale set to face USMNT team-mates in World Cup clash

Acosta reveals tactics to stop winger

Welshman making first ever World Cup appearance

WHAT HAPPENED? Bale called time on his Real Madrid career in the summer, moving to the United States to join Los Angeles FC. The Welshman is set to line up against some club team-mates including Acosta on November 21 as Wales and the USMNT face off at the World Cup and the latter has revealed the American's tactic to stop the winger.

WHAT HE SAID: "Everyone knows who he is," Acosta told reporters. "He's a guy who is super decorated, he's a guy who's won everything. I've had the opportunity to share the field with him and know his tendencies day-in day-out.

"For us we know we have to limit his time and space. He's a very dangerous player and he's going to be a catalyst for them. We've literally got to start kicking him around the field a little bit. Make him feel us. Let him be comfortable and he will hurt you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Only two weeks ago Bale scored a 128th minute equaliser to send the MLS Cup final to penalties, which LAFC eventually won. He is set to make his first appearance at a World Cup at 33-years-old against the USMNT.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE & THE USMNT? Both parties clash in their opening group game of the 2022 World Cup on November 22, before facing Iran and England in their remaining two games.