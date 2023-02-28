Achraf Hakimi's lawyer issues statement after PSG defender is accused of rape

A lawyer representing Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi denied rape allegations made against the player earlier this week.

Hakimi is under police investigation for an alleged rape, as first reported by Le Parisien and since confirmed by multiple outlets.

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office, just outside of Paris, is leading the investigation, writes CNN.

Hakimi's lawyer, Fanny Colin, told Le Parisien in a statement on Tuesday that the player did not do anything wrong, saying: "The accusations are false. He is calm and is at the disposal of justice."

Colin's remarks represent the first time a member of Hakimi's entourage has spoken about the accusations.

Meanwhile, PSG have yet to comment on the matter, which emerged publicly hours before Hakimi was seen at the FIFA's The Best award ceremony.

A police report was filed against the 24-year-old on Sunday, February 26, for an incident which is alleged to have happened at his home in the Boulogne area of Paris on Saturday, February 25.