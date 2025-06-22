Academy Award-winning star Nicole Kidman attends LAFC vs Espérance de Tunis Match at Geodis Park

The Hollywood superstar made a surprise appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup match between LAFC and Espérance de Tunis

WHAT HAPPENED

Nicole Kidman attended the FIFA Club World Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Espérance de Tunis in Nashville on June 20, 2025. The Hollywood star was spotted among a small crowd as Tunisian side Espérance defeated LAFC 1-0 thanks to Youcef Belaili's 70th-minute goal. The attendance was notably sparse despite the significance of the international club competition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The FIFA Club World Cup expanded to a 32-team tournament for 2025, with matches being played across various American cities. LAFC qualified as a last-minute replacement after winning a play-off against Mexico's Club America following Club Leon's disqualification. However, with the loss, LAFC have been eliminated from advancing any further in the tournament.

WHAT’S NEXT?

LAFC will play their final group match against Flamengo on June 24 in a dead rubber for the MLS side, having been eliminated from advancing any further. For Flamengo, a draw or a win will ensure that they finish at the top of Group D ahead of Chelsea or ES Tunis.