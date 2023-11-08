AC Milan breath a sigh of relief! Extent of USMNT star Christian Pulisic's injury revealed after he was forced off against PSG

Christian Pulisic gave AC Milan a scare when he was forced off against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday - but scans reveal his injury isn't too serious.

Pulisic brought off against PSG

But scans show no serious injury

Could start on bench on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT forward starred once again as Milan celebrated a famous victory over PSG at San Siro, blowing Group F wide open. However, a fine display at individual and collective level was soured when Pulisic was forced off in stoppage time, with manager Stefano Pioli pessimistic about the hamstring problem after the game - especially considering Pulisic's dire injury record at Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, according to Italian journalist Pietro Mazzara, an initial MRI scan has shown that the reality isn't as bad as first feared. A serious thigh problem has been ruled out, with Pulisic instead suffering a simple contracture. Mazzara notes that the United States star will be monitored over the coming days, and may have to start from the bench against Lecce at the weekend.

DID YOU KNOW? Pulisic has been flying since joining Milan from Chelsea in the summer, surpassing last season's tally of three goal contributions in 23 fewer matches. He currently boasts four goals and two assists from 14 games.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? While Mazzara predicts Samuel Chukwueze will start in his place on Saturday, the news is incredibly positive for USMNT fans. It means Pulisic should be fit to feature for their crucial fixtures against Trinidad and Tobago later this month.