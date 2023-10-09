AC Milan's Olivier Giroud named in Serie A team of the week after heroics against Genoa - but as goalkeeper, not striker

- Giroud named in Serie A team of the week
- Goalkeeper position, not striker
- Forced switch due to Maignan red & no subs
WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran striker took up goalkeeping duties after Milan custodian Mike Maignan got sent off towards the end of the game against Genoa. Giroud made a heroic save in the dying minutes of the game that allowed his team to keep a clean sheet and pick up three points in a chaotic Serie A clash during the weekend. USMNT star Christian Pulisic scored the only goal of the match in the 87th minute.
The French striker's performance between the sticks earned him a place in Serie A's team of the week as a goalkeeper, instead of his normal striker position.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: To honor his valiant performance in the match, AC Milan now have made special Olivier Giroud goalkeeper jerseys available to buy. Fans can buy goalkeeping jerseys and customize them with 'Giroud 9'.
WHAT NEXT? Stefano Pioli's side will next face Juventus in a crucial Serie A clash on October 22 after the international break is over.