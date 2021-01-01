AC Milan break 28-year Serie A record in 2-1 win at Bologna

Ante Rebic netted the decisive goal as the Serie A leaders bounced back from two straight defeats

AC Milan have broken their all-time record for scoring in consecutive Serie A away games after Ante Rebic found the net in the first half of the 2-1 victory at Bologna.

The previous record had sat at 19 games on the bounce, set back in the 1992-93 season, with Rebic's strike taking the Rossoneri past that tally to 20.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may well end up kicking himself if he learns of the broken record, with the Swede's tame penalty effort having been parried by Lukasz Skorupski into the path of Rebic for the history-making strike.

The save now means Ibrahimovic has failed to convert three penalties thus far across the 2020-21 season.

Indeed, Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic was picked up by television cameras telling Skorupski: "Don't worry, he doesn't know how to take penalties."

Ibra went some way to making up for his miss early in the second half as he won another penalty for the Rossoneri after a challenge from Adama Soumaoro.

Mihajlovic's furious reaction to the call was met with a straight red card from referee Daniele Doveri, while Franck Kessie made no mistake from 12 yards to double the visitors' advantage.

Andrea Poli's introduction from the bench provided an immediate impact as the midfielder clawed one back for the hosts within minutes of being brought on.

20 - AC Milan have found the net in 20 Serie A away games in a row for the first time in their Serie A history, overtaking the 19-games run between 1992 and 1993. Irrepressible.#BolognaMilan pic.twitter.com/AuHIXFOrCD — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 30, 2021

It would ultimately end up a mere consolation goal, however, as Milan ran out 2-1 winners and extended their points tally to 46 at the top of the Serie A table.

Milan striker Rafael Leao was happy with his side's performance, telling Sky Sport: "We put in great intensity and desire to win, there was a small drop in the last 10 minutes, but I think we deserved the victory."

The result extends Milan's lead at the top of the table to five points over second-place Inter, who host Benevento at San Siro on Sunday.