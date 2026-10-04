Abu Dhabi Set for a Defining Night at UFC 333 with Two Titles on the Line

The spotlight turns to Abu Dhabi on 24 October as Etihad Arena on Yas Island hosts UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev, a high-stakes night featuring two title fights and a stacked card of some of UFC’s most prominent fighters, broadcast live and exclusively on STARZPLAY across the Middle East and North Africa.

Headlining the event, Australian champion Alexander Volkanovski returns to the Octagon to defend his featherweight title against undefeated Russian contender Movsar Evloev. The bout pits the experience of a proven champion against a challenger who has yet to taste defeat and arrives in Abu Dhabi determined to leave with the title.

The action continues in the co-main event as bantamweight champion Petr Yan defends his title against former champion and No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili, as the rivals meet for a third time.

Beyond the two title fights, UFC 333 features a compelling line-up across several weight classes. Alexander Volkov faces Rizvan Kuniev in a heavyweight contest, while Arnold Allen meets Aaron Pico at featherweight, and Lone’er Kavanagh takes on Ramazan Temirov in the flyweight division.

Abu Dhabi at the Heart of the Global UFC Stage

UFC 333 marks another major chapter in Abu Dhabi’s longstanding association with world-class mixed martial arts, reinforcing the capital’s position as a leading destination for UFC events. Over the years, Abu Dhabi has welcomed some of the sport’s biggest names while building an increasingly engaged regional fan base.

With two championships on the line in one night and a card bringing together champions, leading contenders and undefeated talent, UFC 333 once again places Abu Dhabi firmly in the spotlight for MMA fans across the region and around the world.

As the official home of UFC across the Middle East and North Africa, STARZPLAY continues to bring major UFC events and fights directly to audiences across the region, giving fans access to all the action from Abu Dhabi as it unfolds.

Two questions remain ahead of fight night: Can Volkanovski successfully defend his crown, or will Evloev preserve his undefeated record and leave Abu Dhabi as the new champion? And who will emerge with the bantamweight title when Yan and Dvalishvili step into the Octagon? The answers will be decided inside the Octagon.

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev takes place on 24 October 2026 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and will be broadcast live and exclusively on STARZPLAY across the Middle East and North Africa.



