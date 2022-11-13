‘About time!’ - Eriksen finally breaks Man Utd goal duck in dramatic victory over Fulham

Christian Eriksen admitted that he was relieved to finally break his Manchester United scoring duck against Fulham.

Dane joined as a free agent over the summer

Proven Premier League performer

On target in win at Craven Cottage

WHAT HAPPENED? The proven Premier League performer, who moved to Old Trafford as a free agent over the summer, opened his account for the Red Devils in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage. He broke the deadlock in that contest – in what was his 20th appearance of the season across all competitions – before Argentine teenager Alejandro Garnacho grabbed the most dramatic of stoppage-time winners.

WHAT THEY SAID: On getting his first goal for United, Eriksen – who has worked his way back from a serious health scare suffered at Euro 2020 – told Sky Sports: "About time! I owed a few so I'm happy to be on the scoresheet in the last game before the World Cup. It's been a good week. Last week wasn't good with the loss at Villa but it's picked up since then. We had a point to prove in the cup, a win today and now onto the World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen made a useful impact off the bench in a midweek Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa and put Erik ten Hag’s side on their way to three points against Fulham – with a hard-fought win keeping them within touching distance of the Premier League’s top four.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Eriksen became the first Danish player to score for Man Utd since Peter Schmeichel vs FC Rotor Volgograd in the UEFA Cup in September 1995. Indeed, Eriksen became the fourth Danish player to score a competitive goal for the Red Devils after Peter Schmeichel, Jesper Olsen, and John Sivebaek.

WHAT NEXT? Eriksen is now preparing to head off on World Cup duty with Denmark and United will not be back in competitive action until facing Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round in the week leading up to Christmas – with a couple of friendly dates against Cadiz and Real Betis being lined up before then.