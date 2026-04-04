A relentless attack... Al-Ahli Jeddah sets an unprecedented record in the Roshen League

Al-Ahli Jeddah achieved an unprecedented feat in their history of participation in the Roshen Professional League, after scoring two quick goals against Damac on Saturday evening in the 27th round of the competition, thereby demonstrating their technical superiority and strengthening their position in the race for the top spots in the table.

Al-Ahli managed to score a superb brace within six minutes, courtesy of an own goal by Dhamk defender Dhari Al-Anzi, as well as a goal to extend the lead from Englishman Ivan Toney.

According to Thamania Network, Al-Ahli set a new record in the history of the Roshen Professional League, having scored in 36 consecutive home matches – a feat the club has achieved for the first time since joining the competition.

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This figure is a testament to the team’s attacking prowess and stability at home, and reflects the great harmony among its players, particularly in the forward lines, which has contributed to consistently outstanding performances in recent matches.

This achievement demonstrates Al Ahly’s ability to establish itself as a key contender in the race for the top spots in the league table, and gives its fans further reasons to take pride in the team’s capabilities on the domestic stage.