After Barcelona’s Catalan derby win, young star Lamine Yamal took to social media to fire a defiant message at cross-town rivals Espanyol.

The teenager now turns his focus to Tuesday’s crucial Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid, as part of a congested fixture schedule.

Sunday’s 4-1 victory in the Catalan derby against Espanyol has stretched Barça’s lead over Real Madrid to nine points with seven La Liga matches left.

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. After the match, Yamal rubbed salt into the wound by posting game photos on Instagram and writing, “They have to swallow the defeat… as usual.”

He then added, “Barcelona (the city) in blue and red.”

Neither Yamal nor Pedri were granted any rest, completing the full 90 minutes yesterday just 72 hours before the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atlético Madrid.

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Yamal provided two decisive assists to put Barcelona 2-0 up through Ferran Torres, then eased the hosts’ nerves by making it 3-1 in the 87th minute after the visitors had briefly cut the deficit to 2-1. Rashford then completed the rout with the fourth two minutes later to secure a 4-1 win.