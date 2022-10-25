Ferreira, Slonina and Zimmerman among nine MLS-based players to be called in for pre-World Cup USMNT camp

Jesus Ferreira, Gabriel Slonina and Walker Zimmerman are among nine MLS-based players called into a pre-World Cup U.S. men's national team camp.

Nine players in squad

MLS-based players eliminated from playoffs

Camp ends four days before USMNT squad is confirmed

WHAT HAPPENED? The camp is set to be held in Frisco, Texas from October 25-November 5, giving MLS-based players a chance to stay fit after their teams are eliminated from the postseason. In addition to Ferreira, Slonina and Zimmerman, the roster includes Paul Arriola, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan and DeAndre Yedlin.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Those selected are still being considered for the World Cup, with U.S. Soccer only calling in players with a realistic chance of making the roster for Qatar. That's why FC Cincinnati's Brandon Vazquez and CF Montreal star Djordje Mihailovic aren't among the call-ups, with neither playing a part in recent games for the U.S. ahead of next month's tournament.

THE VERDICT: Of the nine players called in, only three should be considered definite locks to make the squad: Ferreira, Zimmerman and Long. Arriola and Morris are competing for a backup winger spot, while Moore and Yedlin will battle the likes of Reggie Cannon and Joe Scally for backup roles in defense. Roldan could make the squad due to his versatility, while Slonina is in the mix for the third goalkeeper spot alongside Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? This camp will build right towards the World Cup, where the U.S. will face Wales, England and Iran in that order in the group stage. The U.S. will announce their final 26-man roster on November 9.