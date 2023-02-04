WATCH: USMNT's Pefok scores first Bundesliga goal since September to lift Union Berlin to top of the league

Jordan Pefok ended a months-long goal drought on Saturday as he helped lift Union Berlin atop the Bundesliga.

Pefok scores for Union Berlin

Union Berlin go top of Bundesliga

Goal is Pefok's first since September

WHAT HAPPENED? Pefok scored an 84th-minute winner in Union Berlin's 2-1 triumph over Mainz, with the American's finish temporarily lifting his side ahead of Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal is Pefok's first since September, with his Bundesliga goal drought beginning prior to the World Cup. Ultimately, it was one of the factors that cost Pefok a trip to Qatar, with USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter preferring Josh Sargent, Jesus Ferreira and Haji Wright.

WHAT NEXT FOR PEFOK AND UNION BERLIN? Up next for Pefok and co. is a visit to RB Leipzig on Sunday as they look to keep pace with Bayern atop the league. After that, though, focus will turn towards the Europa League, where they'll visit Ajax on February 16 in the first leg of their knockout tie.