Hakim Ziyech and Morocco make World Cup history as win over Canada propels them to first knockout stage since 1986
- Goals from Ziyech and En-Nesyri
- Morocco finish atop the group
- Canada eliminated after losses in all three games
TELL ME MORE: It took less than four minutes for Hakim Ziyech to open the scoring as he took advantage of a blunder from Canada's back-line. Youssef En-Nesyri added another goal in the 23rd minute on a fantastic ball from Achraf Hakimi over Canada's back-line, but John Herdman's side pulled one back before half-time thanks to a Nayef Aguerd own goal. Despite Canada's enthusiasm in the second half, the equalising goal never came, although they did come close as a shot bounced near the line before being cleared away.
It's Morocco's first last-16 appearance at a World Cup since 1986.
THE MVP: A few months ago, Ziyech wasn't even part of this Morocco team, having controversially retired from the international game amid a feud with former coach Vahid Halilhodzic. On Thursday, though, he scored the goal that effectively sent his team to the round of 16, even if it came with a little help from Canada's back-line.
THE BIG LOSER: Milan Borjan's catastrophic error helped set the tone within the first four minutes. He wasn't helped out by Alistair Johnston's poor back-pass, but Canada's goalkeeper got a little too cute with his touch, handing Ziyech the first goal.
MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:
FINAL GROUP F TABLE:
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Morocco
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Croatia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|Canada
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-5
|0
WHAT NEXT? With the win, Morocco finishes atop the group and will now face the second-place team in Group E, which features Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and Germany. Canada, meanwhile, will now look ahead to the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host with the United States and Mexico.
MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐
