WATCH: Kylian Mbappe has serious security detail in Cameroon as he puts PSG chaos aside to enjoy kickabout with kids

Kylian Mbappe played a football match against local children in Cameroon after arriving with a heavy security detail.

Mbappe visited his father's village in Cameroon

Star made time to play against local kids

24-year-old's future at PSG uncertain

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe was travelling to his father Wilfried Mbappé's home village, Djebale, an Island in Cameroon and was accompanied by some serious security detail.

Despite having a heavy security detail, the PSG star took the time to take part in a small-sided game with local kids.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is currently taking some time off, but where he'll be playing next season is uncertain. The 24-year-old wrote a letter to PSG stating his intention to leave the club when his contract expires next year. In response, club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said he will not let the Frenchman leave for free. Six PSG players have since complained to the club about Mbappe's comments in a recent interview.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? If neither party budges then PSG might have to sell Mbappe this summer., potentially to long-term admirers Real Madrid. PSG have given the striker a July 31 deadline to commit his future to the club.