WATCH: Wrong way James! England ace Maddison can't figure out how to use his water bottle in hilarious clip

Ahead of England's friendly against Australia, midfielder James Maddison was spotted having a hilarious brain fade moment during warmups.

WHAT HAPPENED? The video from the live telecast showed the Spurs ace trying to have a sip of water from a squeeze bottle, however, he was aiming the bottle in the wrong direction. Maddison only realized his blunder after three unsuccessful tries at it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison has been in scintillating form for Ange Postecoglou's Spurs alongside teammate Heung-Min Son helping the Lilywhites capture the top spot in the Premier League standings ahead of North London rivals, Arsenal and defending champions, Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT? The midfielder is currently involved with the Three Lions in the friendly against Australia at Wembley before they host Italy on the eighth matchday of the Euro qualifiers.