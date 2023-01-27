United States to host 2024 Copa America as CONCACAF and CONMEBOL announce new partnership

The United States will host the the 2024 Copa America as CONCACAF and CONMBEOL have united to form a new strategic partnership.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two federations announced their new partnership on Friday, with the news headlined by the confirmation that the U.S. will host the 2024 Copa America.

The torunament will feature 10 CONMEBOL teams, six CONCACAF/guest teams. For the U.S., Mexico and Canada, this provides them with a high-level, competitive tournament on the road to the 2026 World Cup, which they will host across the three countries.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Copa America isn't the only result of this partnership, as the federations also confirmed that the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup will feature four CONMEBOL teams.

Additionally, CONMBEOL and CONCACAF will co-organize a new club competition to begin play in 2024, featuring the two best clubs from each federation facing off in a "final four" style tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “This is a partnership to support the ongoing growth of men’s and women’s football in Concacaf and CONMEBOL, and will truly be of mutual benefit to both Confederations," said CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani. "Working hand in hand with CONMEBOL, we will deliver elite competitions that will provide more opportunities for our federations, and that we know passionate fans want to see. We look forward to working together to ensure that football in both regions continues to thrive.”

DID YOU KNOW? The U.S. has played in the Copa America four times, finishing fourth in both 2016 and 1995 while being eliminated in the group stage in 1993 and 2007. Mexico has featured in the tournament 10 times.

WHAT NEXT FOR CONCACAF? Before the Copa America in 2024, there's plenty to be done on both the men's and women's side in CONCACAF. The Gold Cup is set for this summer, also set to be hosted in the U.S., while the World Cup will take centerstage on the women's side this year.