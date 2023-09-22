'I would never do that' - Mikel Arteta criticised for dropping Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno disagrees with Mikel Arteta's decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya.

Arsenal sign Raya on loan in summer

Ramsdale dropped for Spaniard

Leno criticizes Arteta

WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta has recently chosen to drop England international Aaron Ramsdale for new signing David Raya against both Everton and PSV Eindhoven, which has sparked controversy given Ramsdale was one of the first names on the team-sheet for Arsenal during their 2022/23 campaign.

The Spaniard made his Premier League debut for the Gunners against the Toffees and proceeded to start their first group stage game of the UEFA Champions League against their Dutch opposition as well.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has criticized the Gunners' boss for doing so.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You don’t build a relationship, which takes time," said Leno to The Times. "As a manager I would never change my goalkeeper, to say, ‘Oh, today I need a goalkeeper good with his feet, or one good at crosses,’ or, ‘Today I need a good shot-stopper because we play against Man City and they will have ten shots or something.’ I would never do that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta has since praised Ramsdale for his reaction to being dropped, while insisting he has not chosen who will start in Arsenal's upcoming North London derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur. He said: "He [Ramsdale] has been very supportive and really good around the place and that is what I expect from every single player as when you are on the field, there is someone else who is not. So it goes both ways. So far he has been really, really good."

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMSDALE? The former Sheffield United and Bournemouth shot-stopper will be looking to regain his place in the starting line-up to face Spurs on Sunday, but will have his work cut out for him after seeing Raya keep two clean sheets in as many games since making his debut for the Gunners.