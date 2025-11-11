Where to watch today's Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (5-6) square off with Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (6-4) on Tuesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena, with tip-off set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock.

Philadelphia enters the matchup sitting 2nd in the Atlantic and 7th in the Eastern race at 6-4, though they’re coming off a frustrating 108–111 slip against Detroit. Boston, meanwhile, sits at 4th in the Atlantic and 10th in the East at 5-6, fresh off a steady 111–107 win over Orlando.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The 76ers will face off against the Celtics in an exciting NBA game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the 76ers and the Celtics live on Peacock, NBC, and Fubo (in-market).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics team news & key performers

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey nearly dragged Philly to the finish line with 33 points, while Andre Drummond stepped in for the recovering Joel Embiid and posted a rugged 17-point, 12-board showing. Embiid, still working his way back from offseason left knee surgery, has suited up for just six of the first ten games, averaging 19.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in roughly 23 minutes. When he's active, Philly’s entire offensive identity shifts — he bends defenses without even touching the ball.

Expect the Sixers to try and push tempo, spray threes, and use Embiid in pick-and-rolls and post-seals to force Boston into uncomfortable rotations. On the defensive side, they’ll want to chase Boston’s shooters off the line and disrupt ball-handlers early in possessions. They score 122.4 points per night, shoot 47.3% from the floor, and knock down the three at a strong 38.5% clip, good for 6th in the league. Rebounding sits mid-pack at 43.9 per game. Paul George remains out with a knee issue.

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown paved the way with 27 points, while Derrick White (21 points) and rookie spark Jordan Walsh slammed the door late with clutch threes in the final minute. Anfernee Simons lit up the first half with 25 points, and Boston shot just under 40% from deep on the night, heating up when it mattered most.

With Jayson Tatum sidelined (ruptured Achilles), the Celtics’ offense now leans heavily on Brown’s downhill scoring and a more democratic, trust-your-shooters approach. They’ll look to speed up the game, spread the floor, and get Maxey and Philly’s guards chasing defensively. On the other end, containing Maxey's burst and finishing possessions with rebounds will be the difference between controlling the tempo or playing catch-up.

Boston averages 112.8 points on 44.7% shooting, but their 32.2% from deep ranks near the bottom of the NBA. Rebounding is slightly behind Philly’s at 42.5 per game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 11/01/25 NBA Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics 108–109 10/23/25 NBA Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers 116–117 03/07/25 NBA Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers 123–105 02/21/25 NBA Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics 104–124 02/03/25 NBA Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics 110–118

