2-0?! Wolves troll Liverpool with amended scoreline after Klopp's comments on third goal

Wolves amended the scoreline from Saturday's matchup against Liverpool to show 2-0, not 3-0, after Jurgen Klopp's comments about Ruben Neves' strike.

Wolves won 3-0 on Saturday

Klopp claimed he "doesn't count" third goal

Wolves tweeted amended scoreline

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder scored Wolves' third to cap off yet another dismal outing for Liverpool in the league, prompting Klopp to tell reporters after the match: "The third goal I don't count because it was the first time they passed the half."

In response to the German's bitter remarks, Wolves' Twitter account posted the customary post-match graphic, but with Neves' goal crossed out to show a 2-0 scoreline. The point? It's still a win for Wolves, regardless of that third finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the win takes Wolves into 15th and two points clear of the relegation zone, it was another sorry performance from Klopp's side. Liverpool failed to take advantage of Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Fulham to leapfrog the Blues into ninth, all but ending their albeit very faint hopes of securing Champions League football via league position this campaign, themselves now 11 points shy of Newcastle in fourth.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Things don't get any easier for Klopp's team as they host a resurgent Everton side next on February 13, who beat league leaders Arsenal in Sean Dyche's first game in charge earlier on Saturday.