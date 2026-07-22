The future of Julian Alvarez remains up in the air. The Argentine striker wants out of Atletico Madrid to join Barcelona, but his club are digging in and refusing to let him go.

Alvarez lit the fuse during Argentina's run at the 2026 World Cup, declaring he wants to leave Atletico. His words sent shockwaves through the Spanish media.

Barcelona are ramping up their pursuit ahead of the summer window. Atletico's response? An impossible price tag: the 500 million euro release clause in his contract.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Atletico have set 10 August as the day their World Cup finalists, Alvarez included, must report back to the Rojiblancos' camp to begin preparations for the new season.

Those close to Alvarez, according to the paper, have confirmed he has no intention of showing up on that date. The plan is to pile the pressure on the Madrid club and force a sale to Barcelona.

Three weeks or so should settle it. Will Alvarez rebel against Atletico and raise the banner of mutiny against the board, or will he fall into line and turn up for training with the Rojiblancos?