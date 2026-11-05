'This is not sustainable!' - Virgil van Dijk sends strong warning to Liverpool after another defensive nightmare against Fenerbahce

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has warned his team-mates that their current defensive form is "not sustainable" following a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce. The Reds surrendered a late lead in Istanbul, conceding three times from set-pieces to mark a historically poor run in European competition.

Advertisement

Van Dijk demands immediate defensive improvements

Van Dijk was left frustrated as Liverpool's defensive frailties were exposed once again during a chaotic night in Turkey. Despite taking the lead through Trey Nyoni - who became the youngest player in Liverpool's history to score his first goal in Europe - and later regaining the advantage via Alexander Isak, the Reds fell to a 3-2 defeat. The manner of the goals conceded, all coming from set-piece situations, left the Dutch captain questioning the team's concentration and tactical discipline under pressure.

"It's definitely not sustainable," Van Dijk told reporters after the match. "That's why it's a very disappointing night for many reasons, but definitely because of the goals we conceded and the manner we conceded them as well. There is work to do. Three set-pieces as well. We have been very good at them so far this season, but we switched off and weren't ready for the first and second balls. It's a tough one to take." The captain admitted he was angry but chose to keep his emotions in check to support a dressing room that was already visibly demoralised by the result.

An unprecedented slump in European history

The statistics behind Liverpool’s recent European outings make for grim reading for manager Andoni Iraola. This defeat marked the first time in the club's long and illustrious history that they have conceded three or more goals in three consecutive major European matches.

Having previously shipped three against LASK and Villarreal, the backline was breached again by Mason Greenwood, Archie Brown, and Vedat Muriqi. This defensive instability is a sharp contrast to their domestic form, where the Reds have maintained one of the best records in the Premier League so far this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The drop-off in continental competition is staggering, with Liverpool conceding 10 goals in just four Champions League fixtures this term. This total is already five more than they allowed during the entirety of their 2024-25 campaign.

Focus shifts to Premier League recovery

Despite the setback, Van Dijk is hopeful that these "lesser moments" will eventually serve to strengthen the squad’s character. The Reds currently sit fifth in the Premier League table and must quickly turn their attention to a difficult away fixture against Crystal Palace.

"I mentioned after the last game against Arsenal that we as a group have to go through good moments but also lesser good moments," Van Dijk explained. "That will only form a bigger bond and it will be only beneficial. No-one wants to lose games, especially how we did, but it should only help us in the near future. We should not accept losing, especially in the manner we did." With qualification for the Champions League knockout stages still within reach - Liverpool currently sit on nine points - the focus now shifts to ensuring these defensive collapses do not become a defining characteristic of their season under Iraola's leadership.