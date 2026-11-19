Former Argentina international Ever Banega has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 38. Despite persistent rumours of a potential move to MLS, the midfielder has clarified that he will not be joining his former teammates in the United States.
Banega confirms decision to hang up boots
The veteran midfielder has decided to call time on a glittering career that spanned nearly two decades and multiple continents. "It is 100% confirmed that I am retiring. I had said that I was at 80%, but today while playing I said: that's it, this is not for me anymore, I have to do other things," Banega explained in an emotional interview with ESPN.
The 38-year-old suggested that his physical condition and a desire to see younger talents flourish influenced his choice. "I'm practically old, I've already enjoyed it too much. I don't want to take the place of the kids who are promising at all the clubs," he added.
The playmaker’s final professional appearance came in May while representing Defensa y Justicia against Gimnasia Mendoza, marking the end of a long journey that began at Newell's Old Boys and Boca Juniors.
Banega admitted that he is ready to embrace a new phase of his life away from the pitch, stating that it is now his turn to watch the game from a different perspective.
No Inter Miami reunion with Messi
conclusion and that even the strongest personal connections would not be enough to pull him back into the professional grind. His focus remains entirely on life after football, rather than chasing one last paycheck or a high-profile swan song in a growing league.
The midfielder’s decision ensures that he departs on his own terms rather than letting his career fade away. By ruling out Inter Miami so decisively, he has shown a commitment to his choice that few players managed when faced with the prospect of playing with Messi. Banega's career path will now shift toward personal projects, though he has already indicated that he does not currently intend to pursue a career in coaching or as a player representative in the immediate future.
A legacy of European and international success
Banega leaves behind a trophy cabinet that would be the envy of most players, highlighted by his immense success in Spain. He is best remembered for his two spells at Sevilla, where he became a legendary figure in the club's midfield.
During his time at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, he was a vital component of the side that won three Europa League titles. His performances in those finals often defined the matches, cementing his reputation as a big-game player on the European stage.
His journey also took him to Valencia, where he claimed a Copa del Rey, as well as Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan. In addition to his senior achievements, Banega was a key member of the golden generation that won the U-20 World Cup in 2007 and secured Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008.
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I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.