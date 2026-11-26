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Barcelona forward Anthony Gordon has been officially named the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week following a record-breaking performance in Azerbaijan. The England international inspired his side to a dominant victory over Sabah, proving to be the difference-maker on a night where Europe’s elite stars were vying for the spotlight.

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Gordon reigns supreme in Baku

Gordon has secured the prestigious UEFA Champions League Player of the Week award after his masterclass against Sabah. The English attacker was the driving force behind Barcelona's 4-1 victory in the fifth round of the league phase, finding the net twice at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Gordon’s clinical finishes in the 31st and 51st minutes set the tone for the Blaugrana, who also saw Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus get on the scoresheet during a rampant display in Azerbaijan.

The former Newcastle man has made a significant impact in his debut European campaign with the Catalan giants, now boasting three goals in five continental appearances. His brace in Baku was particularly sweet as it ended a month-long drought, with the winger having last found the net in October.

Gordon’s high-intensity pressing and clinical edge have seen him cement a starting role on the left wing, justifying the club’s significant investment in his talents during the summer transfer window.

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Eclipsing Mbappe and the elite

In a public vote that featured some of the game's biggest names, Gordon finished ahead of Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe. Despite Mbappe scoring twice in Madrid's 5-1 thrashing of PSV, he could not surpass the Barcelona man in the final standings.

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Other notable nominees included RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, who impressed against Lens, and Betis forward Cucho Hernandez, who also netted a brace this week. The official Champions League social media accounts confirmed the ranking, placing Gordon at the top of the pile.

Speaking after his match-winning performance, the 23-year-old expressed his satisfaction with the team's relentless approach in the high-scoring affair. "Even when we were 3-0 up, we didn't stop attacking. We kept trying to score. That's our style, and I think it's very important," he said. Despite his individual success, the forward remained self-critical, adding: "I should have scored another hat-trick tonight, but I wasted that chance with my left foot."

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Rewriting the record books

Gordon’s exploits in Baku did more than just secure an individual award; they etched his name into the history of the competition. By scoring twice, he became the first player in Champions League history to score six away goals in a single country within one calendar year.

This remarkable feat saw him shatter a record previously shared by legendary figures Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, who both managed five goals in specific foreign nations during their peak years.

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The forward's affinity for Azerbaijan is becoming a recurring theme in his career, leading to light-hearted comments about his future. "Maybe at some point in my life I need to move here! I've been very successful here, and yeah, great game today," Gordon told reporters following the victory.

With 13 goals in his first 23 Champions League appearances, Gordon is now chasing the English benchmark set by Harry Kane. As Barcelona prepare for domestic duties against Deportivo and a massive December clash with Manchester City, their new talisman is clearly playing with ultimate confidence on the biggest stage.