'Belief is key to winning these games!' - Fabian Hurzeler hails Brighton mentality after statement victory exposes Man City's weaknesses

Fabian Hurzeler has hailed the growing belief within his Brighton squad after the Seagulls secured a landmark 1-0 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The result not only avenged their recent Carabao Cup exit but also solidified their position as genuine contenders at the top of the Premier League table.
Seagulls show defensive grit to stifle City
Brighton arrived at the Etihad Stadium just days after a painful cup defeat to the same opposition, but their performance on Saturday afternoon was one of immense tactical discipline and mental fortitude. The Seagulls became the first visiting team to prevent Manchester City from scoring in a home league game since August 2025, a statistic that underscores the defensive solidity Fabian Hurzeler has instilled.
Verbruggen's most spectacular contribution came in the second half, where he demonstrated incredible reflexes to deny Matheus Nunes from close range. His manager was quick to highlight how such individual excellence feeds into the collective spirit of the team. "It's important to have this mindset and to spread it around the environment we work in, and belief is key to winning these types of games," Hurzeler explained, as quoted by BBC Sport. "Coming here to City, against one of the best teams in the league, is always special. You have to be brilliant at the basics and everyone was contributing."
He added: "From Tuesday, when we travelled [to Manchester], we wanted to have a good four days, enjoy it and finish strong. Everyone can enjoy this win today."
Title talk dismissed despite top-four surge
The victory in Manchester has inevitably led to comparisons with Leicester City’s historic 2016 triumph, especially given Brighton’s current position of third in the table, just two points behind Arsenal and City. Having already beaten the Gunners 3-0 in September, the Seagulls are proving they can compete with the very best on a consistent basis. Despite the growing excitement among the fanbase, Hurzeler and his players are determined to keep their feet on the ground as the season approaches its middle third, focusing instead on the development of their aggressive and ruthless playing style.
Brighton's goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen echoed this sentiment when asked about the possibility of a sustained title charge, preferring to focus on the immediate challenges ahead. "We are on game nine, so not really," the goalkeeper stated. "We'll take it game by game and see what happens because we have loads of games. We are just focusing every day on what's ahead of us and the job we have. We will continue to do that and see where it leaves us at the end of the season. We are happy with the way we are playing – not just the results but the way we are playing, too. We have to continue to develop that style and ruthlessness and we can do great things."
I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.