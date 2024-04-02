Revealed: Zinedine Zidane never saw Marco Materazzi again following infamous 2006 World Cup final headbutt - as former Italy defender explains comments about France legend’s sister
Marco Materazzi revealed that he never crossed paths with Zinedine Zidane again after the infamous headbutt incident during the 2006 World Cup final.
- Zidane headbutted Materazzi in the 2006 WC final
- Italy went on to win trophy after penalty shootout win over France
- Not met with Zidane since that night in Berlin