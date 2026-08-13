AFP
Zinedine Zidane names France backroom staff as Fabien Barthez appointed goalkeeper coach
Zidane reveals France backroom staff
Zidane has officially revealed the composition of his backroom staff for the France national team. The highly anticipated announcement was formalised by the French Football Federation (FFF) on Thursday.
FFF president Philippe Diallo approved the exciting new appointments based entirely on Zidane's proposals. The legendary midfielder takes the reins as the permanent successor to Didier Deschamps following his recent departure. The complete staff list will be fully presented to the media at the beginning of September. This carefully follows the timeline initially outlined during Zidane's official appointment press conference on 28 July.
- AFP
Barthez returns as goalkeeping coach
The most striking addition to the new coaching setup is the illustrious Barthez. The former France international goalkeeper will take charge of the shot-stoppers under the guidance of his old team-mate. Zidane and Barthez shared unprecedented success together during their incredible playing days for Les Bleus. Their exciting reunion undoubtedly brings a massive wealth of elite international experience back to the national team camp.
However, Bernard Diomede is a particularly notable absentee from the officially confirmed list. The former winger was initially expected to be part of the setup but ultimately did not make the final selection.
Trusted collaborators follow from Madrid
Alongside Barthez, Zidane will be accompanied by his most trusted and loyal professional collaborators. David Bettoni naturally arrives as assistant manager after working closely with Zidane during his hugely successful managerial tenure at Real Madrid.
Hamidou Msaidie also joins the coaching ranks as an assistant to further bolster the tactical team. Meanwhile, Stephane Plancque has been officially appointed to the crucial role of scout and tactical observer. Gregory Dupont will serve the team as the lead strategy and performance advisor. The technical staff is impressively rounded out by assistant coach and data video analyst Farid Tabet, alongside assistant video analyst Clement Ybert.
Final additions expected in September
The FFF confirmed that the definitive composition of the staff will soon include a dedicated liaison officer. This specific appointment will be designated under a formal agreement between the FFF and the French Ministry of the Interior.
A comprehensive medical department has also been meticulously established to support the playing squad. Dr Herve Collado will lead the medical team, expertly supported by osteopath Philippe Boixel, podiatrist Marc Retali, and physiotherapists including Maxime Matton and Paul Olive.
Zidane and his newly assembled backroom team will now immediately begin their extensive preparations for the vital international matches ahead.
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