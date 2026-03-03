YouTuber KSI sets sights on Premier League after announcing stake in former EFL club

While the Premier League remains the ultimate long-term target, the immediate priority is stabilising a club that has struggled for form on the pitch. Victoria Road, a stadium with a capacity of just over 6,000, is a far cry from the Emirates Stadium where KSI is often seen cheering on Arsenal. Yet, he has promised to be a highly hands-on and involved chairman for the East London outfit.

He addressed the existing fanbase directly, acknowledging that his celebrity status might be a cause for concern for traditionalists who have supported the club since its formation in 1992. KSI was quick to reassure local supporters that he would be an accessible figurehead. "“Everyone here is fantastic, they’re hardworking people, and I want to be the man who can affect things on the pitch as well as off it.

“You guys have been here way longer than I have, and I know to some of you it might be scary, me being one of the owners, but I am reachable.

“You can literally tweet me, and I will see it. You can let your frustrations out to me, or celebrate with me; I’m approachable.

“What owner do you know that can see all the fans like this? That’s me, bro."