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'You're not Neymar!' - Vinicius Junior sent brutal Brazil No.10 shirt warning
A legend’s heavy shadow
Despite establishing himself as one of the world's most devastating attackers at club level with Real Madrid, Vinicius has struggled to replicate that explosive form for the Brazilian national team. Since his international debut in September 2019, the 25-year-old has managed just eight goals and seven assists in 46 appearances - a record that has sparked intense debate in his homeland. During a recent friendly against France, the winger wore the prestigious number 10 shirt, but his inability to influence the game in the same manner as the absent Neymar has led to claims that the tactical and mental burden is simply too great.
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Relinquishing the weight
Speaking to ESPN Brasil on the programme Resenha da Rodada, former Brazil defender Fabio Luciano argued that the Selecaomust stop treating Vinicius as a direct successor to Neymar's playmaking role to allow him to rediscover his best form. Luciano believes the current tactical setup often leaves the winger isolated and overburdened compared to the support system he enjoys in Madrid.
Luciano stated: "I think the national team can't get him into the situations he has at Real Madrid for one-on-one situations. Brazil moves the ball around like anyone else could, but when the ball gets to Vini, there are a lot of people marking him. That's the tactical issue. The other thing is that, unfortunately, when Neymar isn't there, he thinks he has to be Neymar. I think that's a lot of responsibility on him, he needs to take that weight off his shoulders, the national team needs to take that weight off his shoulders, tell him 'you're not Neymar', 'you're not going to solve this alone', 'we're going to help you'."
Tactical misalignment
There is a growing consensus that Vinicius is a victim of a misplaced tactical identity, with suggestions that he should return to the numbers he has previously worn to escape the burden of the playmaker role.
Addressing the weight of the No.10 jersey on the winger, Luciano stated: “I was really angry when I saw Vini with the number 10 shirt. I think he can't play with the number 10; it's unimaginable for Vini to play with the number 10 for the national team because we'll keep comparing him. He's not a number 10; he's a winger, he's not a midfielder, he's not a genius, he's not cerebral, he's about speed and dribbling.
"Vini isn't Neymar; he doesn't have to take on the responsibility of being the star of the national team. He's part of a collective. When the collective works, he'll produce. If I could give Vini one piece of advice, don't pick the number 10.”
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A Florida litmus test
Brazil face a testing friendly against Croatia in Orlando this Wednesday, April 1, where all eyes will be on whether Vinicius retains the No.10 jersey and break his international goal drought. Having failed to find the net in his last four appearances, the winger has not scored for the Selecao since a 5-0 friendly win over South Korea in October last year, leaving Carlo Ancelotti with a major tactical challenge to unlock his star forward.