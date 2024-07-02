'You lost, again!' - Alexi Lalas brutally mocks USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter for Copa America 'review' remarks and reacts to 'ridiculous' Christian Pulisic handshake snub from Uruguay match referee USACopa AmericaChristian PulisicGregg BerhalterUSA vs Uruguay

Alexi Lalas has delivered a brutal “you lost, again” review of Gregg Berhalter and questioned a “ridiculous” Christian Pulisic handshake snub.