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Alex Labidou

'You deserve better ' - Wolverhampton Wolves officially relegated after West Ham and Crystal Palace battle to 0-0 draw

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ relegation from the Premier League is now official - confirmed not by anything they did themselves, but by a 0-0 draw between West Ham United and Crystal Palace on Monday night. That result took the last bit of suspense out of it. Wolves, stuck on 17 points after 33 games under Rob Edwards, can’t mathematically claw their way out.

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    Inevitable

    The drop has been coming for months - Monday just made it unavoidable.

    It’s been a season that never really got off the ground. Wolves didn’t win a league game until January, and even a slight uptick since - including surprise results against Aston Villa and Liverpool - always felt like too little, too late. The early damage was already done.

    Wolves interim executive Nathan Shi stressed the club would respond with conviction after a troubling campaign.

    "Confirmation of our relegation is a difficult moment for everyone connected to Wolves," he said in a statement. "While this is a deeply disappointing outcome, work has been underway since my arrival in December to ensure we are ready to respond with clarity and conviction.

    "We are clear on what needs to improve, and our focus is now on strengthening the club, building momentum, and creating a team our supporters can believe in. We know what is required and will approach the months ahead with purpose.

    "You deserve better, and giving you a club you can genuinely be proud of is what drives everything we do from this point forward."

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    Concerning stats

    Wolves have managed just three wins this season, with five games still to play. They have conceded the second-most goals in the league (61) and are the only team yet to reach 30 - stuck on just 24.

  • The last time Wolves were relegated

    Wolves were last relegated from the Premier League during the 2011-12 campaign. It took them six seasons before they returned to England's top flight.

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    What comes next?

    Relegation may be confirmed, but there is still a season to finish. Wolves face Tottenham, Sunderland, Brighton, and Fulham before closing out the campaign against Burnley.

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