Yes or no to Gio Reyna? Is it finally Josh Sargent's time to strike? Projecting Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT's squad for CONCACAF Nations League Finals

GOAL projects what Pochettino's USMNT roster could look like for Nations League, with some tough calls to make

The initial decisions have been made. This week, CONCACAF announced the U.S. men's national team 60-man preliminary list ahead of next month's Nations League Final. The list is just that, preliminary, but it offers some insight as to Mauricio Pochettino is going to go with his squad.

Some decisions are obvious. You know the stars by now: Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah. If healthy, they will all be there. Many of this team's 23 roster spots are accounted for. As for those final few, Pochettino will have some some tough choices to make.

Injuries will force his hand, as several key players will be out for these upcoming games. The striker pool, in particular, has been decimated by injuries, leaving some big decisions and bigger opportunities for different attacking options. That's just one position, though; there are several other spots up for grabs.

Article continues below

How will Pochettino view this player pool? Which of January camp's breakout stars are in the mix? Could either of the two rising dual-nationals on the preliminary list make the squad?

GOAL takes a look at what the USMNT roster could look next month.