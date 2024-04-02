Xavi Barcelona 2023-24Getty Images
Thomas Hindle

Xavi's next club: Ajax interested in hiring departing Barcelona manager in move that will excite England star Jordan Henderson

Xavi HernandezBarcelonaAjaxEredivisieLaLiga

Ajax are reportedly keen on hiring Xavi if the manager does as expected and leaves Barcelona this summer.

  • Ajax in need of a new manager this summer
  • Xavi expected to be among candidates to take over
  • Catalan coach to resign at end of season

