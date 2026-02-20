Getty Images
Xabi Alonso turns down offer to manage top European club as ex-Real Madrid boss holds out for Liverpool job
Chaos at the Velodrome steers Alonso away
Alonso has rejected the opportunity to become Marseille's new manager, turning down an official approach over concerns about the state of the French club, RMC Sport claims. The 44-year-old is back on the market after being sacked by Madrid in early January, ending a turbulent seven-month reign in the Spanish capital.
Marseille, who where looking for a replacement for Roberto De Zerbi following his explosive departure earlier this month, moved quickly for Alonso. However, according to the report, the approach was "immediately" rebuffed. It is understood that the club’s ongoing internal instability was the primary factor for Alonso, who previously enjoyed a highly successful three-year tenure at Bayer Leverkusen.
The rejection comes at a time of mounting speculation regarding a move to Anfield. While Liverpool head coach Slot is not under immediate threat, his side has struggled to replicate the form of his title-winning debut campaign. Despite significant investment in the squad, the Reds currently sit sixth in the Premier League, trailing leaders Arsenal by 16 points.
Internal power struggles define Marseille's season
The atmosphere at Marseille has been fractious since De Zerbi left by mutual consent following a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on February 8. The situation reached a breaking point when sporting director Medhi Benatia - a former teammate of Alonso at Bayern Munich - announced his resignation in a bombshell statement.
In a dramatic U-turn, club owner Frank McCourt rejected Benatia’s resignation and instead demoted club president Pablo Longoria to "institutional responsibilities." This shift handed Benatia total control over sporting operations until the end of the season. Benatia noted: "I am leaving with the feeling that I have done my utmost... but with regret that I have not been able to calm the environment around the team."
For Alonso, this backdrop of boardroom "rifts" and shifting hierarchies proved to be a dealbreaker. After seeing his project at Madrid stall after a 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, the World Cup winner prioritised structural security. He was wary of another unstable environment where a revolving door of staff could undermine his coaching philosophy in the long run.
McCourt demands focus as Beye takes the reins
Reflecting on his initial decision to step down, Benatia highlighted the difficulty of managing the external pressure at the club. "Despite recent setbacks and some cruel sporting scenarios, the project is moving forward. But I cannot ignore the current climate. I feel a growing dissatisfaction, a rift that I deeply regret. In Marseille, results are the only judge."
Owner McCourt, however, remains adamant that the club must stabilise to achieve its European ambitions. "As the owner of the club, I am coming to Marseille and once again taking on my responsibilities so that the club remains focused on its objectives, particularly qualification for the next Champions League and a strong run in the Coupe de France," he stated.
Following Alonso’s refusal, the club turned to former Newcastle defender Habib Beye, who was appointed just a week after his dismissal from Rennes. McCourt confirmed that the new appointment was made to ensure the squad remains competitive under the revised sporting hierarchy led by Benatia.
Waiting for the Anfield call
With the Marseille door closed, Alonso’s availability continues to fuel rumors of a return to the Premier League. While he has expressed a desire for a brief hiatus following the "whirlwind" nature of his Los Blancos exit, the prospect of a vacancy at Liverpool remains a significant draw. The foundation at Anfield is viewed as far more solid than the climate he avoided in France.
Liverpool and Slot now face a crucial run of fixtures to save their season and silence the growing calls for a change in the dugout. The Reds will be looking to close the gap on the top four when they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.
