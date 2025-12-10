Xabi Alonso proving to be too Pep Guardiola-coded to be a successful Real Madrid manager

Alonso’s playing career was just about the perfect apprenticeship for moving into coaching as he worked under some of the biggest names in the game, each with their own unique style. His five years at Liverpool were spent with Rafa Benitez, the arch strategist. His long spell at Madrid saw him work with three vastly different coaches in Manuel Pellegrini, Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti. He ended his career working under the master of modern positional play in Guardiola for two years, before one final year reunited with Ancelotti.

Guardiola could instantly see that Alonso was cut out for a successful career in the dugout, remarking: "Every single coach who ever had the marvellous pleasure of training Xabi as a player knew without any doubt that he'd become a coach," and working alongside Guardiola was clearly an insightful time for Alonso.

“I learned a lot in three years in Bayern,” he said. “I was 32, I had made a lot of my career but in two or three years, I learned so, so much.”

Alonso’s time with Guardiola evidently helped him succeed at Bayer Leverkusen, where he ended Bayern’s 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga title and lifted the DFB-Pokal during an unbeaten domestic campaign. But it did not necessarily set him up well for life at Madrid, and as he prepares to meet his former mentor in the dugout for the first time when Los Blancos face Manchester City on Wednesday amid a run of just two wins in seven matches, there is a feeling that defeat could spell the end of Alonso’s time at the Bernabeu.